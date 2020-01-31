Reports said that on January 20, 2020 he sold the drugs at a location on East 19th Street.

While taking him into custody this week, reports said that McPherson was found with a quantity of methamphetamine, pills and glass smoking devices.

McPherson is charged with two counts possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of dangerous drugs, sale of meth possession of meth with intent to distribute, and drugs not in original container.