Bartow County deputies arrested 60-year-old Richard Dale Harden of Cartersville and booked him into the jail Tuesday afternoon for aggravated assault resulting in strangulation, false imprisonment wherein the victim is not the child of the defendant and the victim is less than 14 years of age, and aggravated sodomy of a person who is less than ten years of age.

There is no additional information on these alleged crimes at this time.

From WBHF radio