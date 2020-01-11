Richard Scott Thompson, 43 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with drugs and a gun while being pulled over for driving without a car tag.

Reports said that officers found him in possession of meth, hydrocodone, a gun and ammo during the stop at the intersection of Ga 20 and Huffaker Road.

Thompson is charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, driving an unregistered vehicle.