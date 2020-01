Marcus Fredrick Beasley, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked a woman at a home on East 15th Street in front of his children.

Reports added that Beasley then grabbed the victim’s telephone and prevented her from dialing 911 for help.

He is also accused of breaking a coffee table during the altercation.

Beasley is charged with battery, criminal trespass, obstruction of a person making a 911 call, and three counts cruelty to children.