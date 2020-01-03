An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Shedrick Lamont Wilson, 31, is facing additional charges after he allegedly attempted to kick a deputy down a flight of stairs.

Wilson is now charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction and unlawful acts in a penal institution.

PREVIOUS August 4 2019

Shedrick Lamont Wilson, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he “offered to do violent to them” after he was spotted walking in the roadway of East Second Avenue.

Wilson is charged with three counts felony obstruction and pedestrian walking on roadway.