Three Romans, William Kenneth Caruthers, 38, Dylan Andrew Fowler, 21, and Joshua Dennis Beau Howell, 39, were arrested at a home on Elmwood Street for only nearly a dozen drug charges.

Reports said that a search warrant at 45 Elmwood Street led police to find heroin, THC vape cartridges, Alprozam pills, glass smoking devices, digital scales, plastic baggies, marijuana, marijuana grinder, oxycodone pills and methamphetamine.

All are charged is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking drugs, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and two counts possession of a schedule I controlled substance