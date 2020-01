Two Romans, Branelle Shyleithia Knowles, 23, and Donlin Dondre Hinton, 26, were arrested at their home on Wilma Drive after the two got into an alleged physical altercation in front of a 3 year-old child.

Authorities said that Knowles ripped out Hinton’s dreadlocks.

Reports did not state what Hinton did to Knowles.

Both are charged with cruelty to children in the third degree.

Knowles is additionally charged with simple battery while Hinton is charged with battery.