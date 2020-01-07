Investigators are investigating three incidents in Armuchee that involve a person coming to a house to distract the occupant while another enters the home to burglarize the property.

Police are asking the community be observant of suspicious vehicles and take notes of any suspicious activity. In each of the cases a hispanic male will ask the homeowner about being hired to clear a wooded lot next door and inquire about parking heavy equipment nearby. When the property owner walks outside to check property lines the other person will enter the home; in each of the cases they have used walkie-talkie communication and speak in Spanish.

The suspects have stolen several thousand dollars worth of jewelry and cash since December 20th, 2019.

The Hispanic male who makes contact with the homeowner is described as late 30s or early 40s, short black hair, clean cut, approximately 5-foot, 7-inches with a heavy set build, and speaks good English.

The vehicle is an early 2000 gray Chevrolet Silverado.

If anyone has contact with these individuals, or has information about the incidents, please contact Sgt. Amy Nails at 706-314-0756. Anyone with security video is encouraged to contact this page.