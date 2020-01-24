Tenika Kelley, 28 of Adairsville, Chasity Sheree Cagle, 39 of Aragon, and 33 year-old Danny Turner Kelley of Silver Creek, were arrested at a location on Mark Groves and Booze Mountain Roads after police said they were found in possession of $520 in counterfeit $20 bills, methamphetamine and smoking devices.

Cagle allegedly told police that she threw a syringe across the roadway to prevent officers from finding it.

All three are charged with possession of methamphetamine, 2nd degree forgery, and possession of drug related objects.

Kelley is additionally charged with hindering a person making a 911 call.

Cagle is additionally charged with tampering with evidence.

Kelley is additionally charged with probation violation.