Billy Joe Henson, 55 of Commerce, was arrested in Rome after reports said he engaged in online conversations he thought was a 14 year-old girl in which he asked her to perform oral sex with him.

Reports added that after driving to Rome to meet with the child he was found in possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, smoking pipes, scales and bags that are used for drug distribution.

Officers went on to state that Henson also tried to strike them in an effort to flee the scene.

Henson is charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, using a computer to solicit or entice a child to commit an illegal act, six counts furnishing a obscene materials to a child, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, felony obstruction.