Loneat Jamaris Adams, 56 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he lied about being attacked and robbed.

Reports said that Adams reported that “two black males with dreads” robbed and assaulted him back in November.

Investigators later determined that he lied about the incident. When they questioned Adams he told the investigator that “he did not want his wife to find out his whereabouts that night and didn’t want to get anybody in trouble”.

Adams is charged with the false report of a crime.