James Frederick Bowden, 43 of Cedartown, an employee with Community Share Ministries was arrested this week for allegedly stealing from them.

Reports said that Bowden stole $1,550 from them back on September 7 of last year.

Authorities went on to state that the money went missing from a safe, in which Bowden had the combination and was the only person at the location when the money went missing.

Bowden is charged with theft by taking.