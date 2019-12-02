Rome Police are still searching for the suspect who shot a clerk in the back during a robbery at Hi Tech located at 410 South Broad Street over the weekend.

Reports said that the suspect is described as a black male wearing all black and a black ski mask shot Sarvan Saina in the back and then proceeded to take all of the money from the register.

Saina was treated and later released from the hospital.

Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett said that the robbery/shooting occurred on November 30 at 9:15 p.m.

Police have asked that anyone with information to call 706-236-500.