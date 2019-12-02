A Bartow County deputy was dispatched to a residence on Shake Rag Circle near Adairsville last week in reference to a male shooting a gun at two subjects trying to make a delivery.

Upon arrival, the two subjects were hiding behind their box truck. They said the male next door went outside yelling at them about pulling into his driveway and fired a black revolver at them two or three times.

The deputy went next door and detained 60-year-old Terry Lee Waits. Waits said the box truck pulled into his driveway so he went outside and fired his gun towards them to scare them. The deputy was able to retrieve the gun.

Terry Waits was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm on or within 50 yards of a public highway, and possession of a firearm during commission of certain crimes.

From wBHF radio