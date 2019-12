James Kevin Bradshaw, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was pulled over at the intersection of Ga 1 at Booze Mountain when he was found driving on an expired tag.

While stopped officers said that they saw several syringes. A search of the vehicle then led police to find suspected methamphetamine.

Bradshaw is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, obstruction and driving on a suspended license.