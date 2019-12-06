Timothy Dewayne Delvin, 42 of Grovetown, was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd and North 5th Avenue after reports said he was found in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing meth residue.

Reports stated that while being questioned by police Delvin gave officers a fake name and date of birth before attempting to run from officers.

Delvin is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, giving false information to police and three counts obstruction.