A 20 year-old Roman, Jodi Jeanette Morris, died on Christmas Eve after an ATV accident on December 20th.

Reports said that Morris suffered a head injury in the accident but remained alive for several days following the accident.

Reports added that Morris’s family donated her organs on Christmas in order to save others.

OBIT:

Jodi Jeanette Morris, age 20, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at a local hospital.

Jodi was born in Rome, Georgia on October 3, 1999, daughter of Michelle Kelley Green and Jesse Morris. She was a 2019 graduate of Pepperell High School and was a member of Skyline Baptist Church. She had worked at Steak ‘n Shake in Rome. She was preceded in death by an aunt, Tammy Morris.

Survivors include her parents, Michelle Green (Jason), Rome, and Jesse Morris (Sharon), Jasper; four siblings, Nicole Sullins (Tyler), Jake Morris, Aspen Scott (Tyler) and Kenzie Green; a niece, Taylor Sullins; grandparents, Brenda Dennison (Paul Garcia), John Dennison and Sandra Kerr; an aunt, Melissa Morris; an uncle, Jeremy Dennison; cousins, Gavin Dennison, Cody Brand and Emily Brand; her boyfriend, Jacob Davis and his daughter, Summer; several other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. George Nix officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 3 until 6pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include; Jesse Morris, Jason Green, Jake Morris, Tyler Sullins, Jeremy Dennison, Darrell Sims and Glenn Godfrey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.