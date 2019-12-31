Two Romans, Brandi Denise Lowman, 39, and Jerome Dustin Knight, 37, were arrested at a home on Donley Drive after a drug raid by the Rome Floyd Metro Drug Task Force.

Reports said that a search warrant at Lowman’s home led police to locate numerous baggies of heroin, digital scales and smoking devices containing meth residue.

Offices added that Lowman proceeded to give them a fake name and date of birth.

Both are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Lowman is additionally charged with possession of a schedule I substance, possession with intent to distribute and giving false information to police.