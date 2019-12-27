Two Romans, Tyler Mithcell Morgan, 24, and Amber Leann McCool, 24, were arrested at the McDona;ds on Shorter Avenue after police said they found them in possession of a stolen SUV and numerous drugs.

Reports said that a search of the two led police to find a Colt .38 revolver, heroin, multiple syringes and two different unmarked pills.

The revolver was found inside Morgan’s underwear.

McCool is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, possession of a schedule I drugs, possession of drug related objects and possession of dangerous drugs.

Morgan is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a conivtred felon, possession of a schedule I drug, and possession of drug related objects.