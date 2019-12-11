Polk County police are continuing to search for information that leads to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

Reports said that the suspect went into the Cowboys convenience store on Highway 278 in the Fish Creek area around 1 am on Tuesday with a sawed off shotgun and robbed them.

Authorities described the suspect as a white male wearing dark clothing.

The suspect drove away in a mid 2000s Chevrolet Suburban that was either champagne or tan in color.

If anyone has information about the suspect contact 770-748-7331.