Calhoun police has arrested Mario Ramos-Lopez, 39, after he allegedly poured a cut of hot Ramen Noodles all over a woman’s lap.

Reports said that the incident occurred in front of three child.

The victim told police that Lopez had been drinking and the two had been arguing when he asked if she thought he would pour the boiling noodles on her. After answering “no”, the victim stated that Lopez dumped them on her.

The victim sustained burns to her torso, legs and knees. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ramos-Lopez was charged with aggravated assault, 3rd-degree cruelty to children and driving without a license.