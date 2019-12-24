Brittany Danielle Mullis-Vonbehren, 34 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said she conspired to sneak marijuana and tobacco into the Floyd County Prison.

Reports said that Mullis-Vonbehren attempted to drop off 13.2 grams of marijuana and two bags of tobacco into a trash can at the Shannon Recreation Complex for her husband, who was an inmate at the prison, to pick up and smuggle back into the prison.

Mullis-Vonbehren is charged with items prohibited by an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony.