Four individuals, Crystal Leigh Bollen, 35 of Rockmart, Walter Jefferson Simpson Jr, 38 of Rome, Michael Rece Hall, 33 of Cave Spring and 36 year-old Cassie Lynn Cowart, of Rome, were all arrested in room 217 at the Economy Inn after a search led deputies to find methamphetamine and a glass smoking device.

All are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Simpson is additionally charged with two felony counts of probation violation.