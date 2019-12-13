Channing Kaytes Wallace, 22, Robert Michael Byers, 31, Patricia Carolina Nixon, 27, Antavious Taemon Gibson, 28, all of Rome, and Jonathan Mark Stephens, 26 of Rockmart, were arrested at a home on Clervue Avenue following the execution of a search warrant by Floyd County police.

Reports said that a search led officers to discover a large quantity of methamphetamine that was packaged for sale.

Officers also located ecstasy tablets.

Byers is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Stephens, Nixon, Gibson and Wallace are charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute.