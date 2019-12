Jonathan Bernard Kornegay, 57 of Cartersville, was arrested at the Home Depot in Rome after reports said he allegedly was paid $2,250 to perform renovations to a home on Hasty Road but never completed the work.

Reports added that Kornegay was to do electrical work back in April. Photos were then sent to police depicting exposed wires and electrical hazards.

Kornegay is charged with conversion of payments for real property improvements.