Tavion Lakail Carter of Cartersville was arrested by the Cartersville Police Department on December 17, 2019, in connection with his involvement in dozens of Entering Autos that occurred throughout the City of Cartersville over recent months.

Mr. Carter is being housed at the Bartow County Jail and is charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and other charges related to theft.