According to the Polk School District, “The individual responsible for making the bogus school threats has been identified. Local law enforcement agencies will be handling the case moving forward. Polk School District thanks our community partners for their thoroughness and speedy response to the situation.”

They added, ” Polk School District will release concluding information related to the school threats that occurred on Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21 as it is received. When criminal charges are pending, we are limited to the information that can be shared while the investigation is still ongoing. We appreciate your understanding of the totality of the situation. Polk School District has and will continue to keep safety as our number one priority. Thank you for partnering with us in these efforts. “