Meco Rashad Watkins, 30 of Silver Creek, was jailed this week on numerous charges after police said they spotted him driving 52 mph in a 35 school zone.

Reports said that Watkins jumped out of a moving vehicle and ran from officers in an attempt to evade police. The vehicle proceeded to move after Watkins jumped out.

A marijuana cigarette was also located in the front console of the vehicle.

Watkins is charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction, reckless driving, driving without insurance, speeding in a school zone, failure to maintain lane, violation of driving permit and tow counts probation violation.