Christina Ilene Barnes, 32 of Rome, and Aaron Brent Barnes, 34 of Rome, was arrested at their home on Burr Drive after they allegedly wrote checks belonging to his father without the victim’s permission.

Police said that between October 29 and November 25 they wrote six checks totaling $420 and signed his mother’s name without her knowing.

Barnes is charged with 4th degree forgery, identity fraud, theft by taking and exploitation of the elderly.