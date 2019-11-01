Two Romans, Richard Paul Stanley, 43, and Theresa Marie Stanley, 46, was jailed at their home on Pinecrest Drive after police said they attempted to sell drugs to a cooperating witness.

Reports stated that the incident occurred back on August 28th.

Charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, three counts sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, two counts possession of a scheduled I controlled substance, possession of a scheduled II and possession of a scheduled III controlled substance, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and sale of a scheduled II or I controlled substance.