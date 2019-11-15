Darryl Alexes Gibbons Jr, 37 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him in possession of over 10 pounds of marijuana and over an ounce of cocaine.

Police added that they also recovered a gun, digital scales, plastic baggies, and a heat shrink machine containing drug residue.

Gibbons is charged with two counts drug trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, distribute or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, possession of drug related object, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drugs not in original container.