Arthur Banks McGowan, 57 of Whitesburg, was jailed in Rome after leading police on a chase before threatening officers.

Reports said that McGowan hit a ditch before officers attempted a stop. Police stated that McGowan was captured after a chase.

McGowan proceeded to tell officers that he would find where they lived and “f**k them up”.

A search led officers to find suspected marijuana.

McGowan was taken to Floyd Medical Center where he began to curse and cause a scene before attempting to fled officers.

McGowan is charged with possession of marijuana, simple assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction, DUI and failure to maintain lane.