Carmine Marada Berardi, 41 of Rome, was arrested for a string of car break-ins around Rome.

Reports said that on October 5 he broke into a vehicle at Evans Store on Alabama Highway in Coosa and stole sunglasses and a bag of misc items.

He is also accused of previously breaking into a car on Krannert Road and numerous other locations along Alabama Highway.

He is accused of taking CD’s, a radio, logging chain, electric cooler, power adapter, air tank, and numerous other small items,

Berardi is charged with ten counts entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony, seven counts criminal trespass, seven counts theft by taking and criminal damage to property.