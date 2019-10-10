Two Romans, John William Camp, 51, and Mary Christen Camp, 34, were jailed at a home on Woodward Street after reports said Mr Camp violated a court order to stay away from Mrs. Camp.

Reports said that after violating the order John made physical contact with the victim.

However, while investigating the scene officers discovered a .22 caliber rifle and a shotgun in the home. Mary Camp is a convicted felon and thus should not have possessed the guns.

Mary Camp is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

John Camp is charged with aggravated stalking.