Nakotah Javez Smith, 34, has been found guilty on nine counts including malice murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges. Smith was arrested in 2018 for shooting his girlfriend in the head in front of two small children.
Prosecutors argued that Smith shoot and killed Crystal Dawn Vega during an argument because she had decided to leave him.
Smith’s attorney called most of the evidence against him hearsay and that none of the witnesses testimony against his client comes from the day of the murder. He argued that the shooting was accidental and self defense.
Police never recovered the weapon.
Sentencing will be held in 10 days.
PREVIOUS
After weeks of searching, police have found and arrested Nakotah Javez Smith for the murder of his girlfriend Crystal Dawn Vega.
Smith is charged with murder, aggravated assault and probation.
He was found at a home at 3 Hillside Drive in Lindale
Following an extensive investigation Rome Police have now issued a murder warrant for Nakotah Javez Smith. Smith is accused of shooting his girlfriend Crystal Dawn Vega in the head last Friday.
PREVIOUS
The Rome Police Department is investigating the shooting of Crystal Dawn Vega that occurred on Friday, June 15. Reports said that Vega was shot in the head.
Detectives are looking for Nakotah Javez Smith, who was the boyfriend of Vega, as a person of interest.
Reports said that Vega’s shooting was reported by an off-duty Floyd County police officer who was working a side job at Floyd County hospital. According to 11 Alive the officer said that Vega had been brought to the hospital by another person, who said Smith told her Vega had shot herself.
An online fundraiser has been started for Vega’s funeral and her children, which can be found here.
PREVIOUS
A woman was taken to Floyd Medical Center after being shot and the hospital was placed on lockdown Friday evening.
Reports stated that a woman was brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle after being shoot at a home on West 13th Street.
Police added that the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation. Sources stated that the shooter was a black male.
Reports stated that the victim’s child is also currently in NICU at Floyd Medical Center.
Det. Sailors would not give any further comment on the shooting other than if anyone witnessed anything to call the anonymous tip line at 706-236-5000.
Check back later as details become available.