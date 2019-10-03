Rogelio Cabello Gallegos ,58 of Cartersville, has been sentenced to life with the first 25 years to be served in prison with the remainder on probation.

Gallegos was charged with numerous child molestation and rape charges.

He was jailed in November 2016 on charges of child molestation, and three accounts of rape.

The victim was the daughter of his girlfriend at the time.

Reports said that the child victim was forced into sexual intercourse on three different occasions when she was between the ages of 10 and 13 years old between January 1, 2011 and November 5, 2014. The product of one of these rapes resulted in the victim giving birth to a baby at 13. DNA testing was done that determined Gallegos fathered that baby.