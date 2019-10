Mary Jane Wright, 55 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attempted to stab a 59 year-old woman to death.

Reports said that Wright used an unidentified weapon to stab the victim in the upper part of her torso.

Reports added that while the woman was on the ground Wright began to kick her.

The incident occurred at a location near the intersection of Harper Avenue and Cherokee Street.

Wright is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct.