Michael Wayne Busby, 56 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole a bank card belonging to an 80 year-old woman while she was in the hospital and then proceeded to use it without her permission.

Reports said that Busby stole over $1,200 from the woman in 11 different transactions.

The thefts occurred between June and September of this year.

Busby is charged with two counts financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft and felony exploitation and intimidation of the elderly.