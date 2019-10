Ronald Martin Waits Sr, 51 of Rome, was arrested after he allegedly attempted to run over a 34 year-old woman with the intent to k ill her.

Reports added that Waits allowed his 6 year-old son, who was unrestrained in the vechile, to witnesses the attack.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Springdale and Lavender Drives.

Waits is charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, failure to maintain lane and seat belt requirements for children under 7.