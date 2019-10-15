Micah Andrew Quarles, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he hit an unidentified victim in the stomach before smashing their face in a center console of a truck.

Quarles also allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s throat in a choking manner.

The victim told police that they suffered abdominal pains for the next several days, as well as a loose tooth from the incident.

The alleged incident occurred this past Spring.

Quarles is charged with cruelty to children and contempt of court.