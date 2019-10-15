Leon Curtis Brown, 28 of Rome, and Salaam Tarver, 24 of Syracuse NY, were jailed this week after they allegedly broke a window to a home on South Mclin Street in order to burglarize it.

Reports said that after entering the home Brown proceeded to kick down a bedroom door before approaching the resident in an aggressive manner.

The victim stated that Brown then jumped on top of her and began to choke her.

Brown proceeded to rip off a gold chain, which was later recovered at the jail, and her cellphone (which was also later recovered).

Four children were in the home at the time of the attack.

The victim had also previously placed a protection order against Brown in New York,

Brown is charged with aggravated assault, first degree burglary, strong arm robbery, aggravates talking, four counts cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony tampering with evidence.

Tarver is charged with first degree burglary, tampering with evidence and party to a crime.