Matthew Alexander Trusty, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he pulled a woman by the head of the hair, causing her to fall to the ground. Trusty then allegedly jumped on top of the woman and begin to repeatedly hit her with a closed fist in the face.

He is then accused of saying, “I an going to fu***** kill you”.

While taking Trusty into custody police said they found marijuana, heroin and a glass smoking pipe containing drug residue in his underwear.

The incident occurred at a location near the intersection of Calhoun Avenue and Watters Street .

Trusty is charged with battery, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a schedule drug and possession of drug related objects.