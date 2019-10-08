Dante Rishad Edmondson, 28 of Rome, was arrested at the Fairbridge Inn on Martha Berry Blvd after he was allegedly found to have been trafficking meth.

Reports said that officers found Edmondson in possession of over 28 grams of meth, heroin, digital scales and ecstacy pills.

Police added that Edmondson resisted four officers during the arrest. They stated that one officer suffered a cut, one a bruise and another a hard bump to the neck.

Edmondson is charged with felony obstruction, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, two counts possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and four counts felony probation violation.