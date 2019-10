Rene Orgas Pineda, 36 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said he punched his wife in the face with a closed fist.

Reports added that after the woman left the home he threatened to shoot her and her family. Pineda then proceeded to send the victim a photo of a gun he had possession of. Authorities went on to state that Pineda then traveled to a location in which he though the woman was at.

Pineda is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.