Bradley Lamar Ray, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend.

Reports stated that Ray created a fake Facebook profile and told the victim that he was a police officer and he wanted to meet up to discuss her ex-boyfriend killing himself/

Police went on to state that Ray also posted a photograph of the victim’s exposed breast on Instagram.

Ray is charged with impersonating a public officer, aggravated stalking, stalking and prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmission.