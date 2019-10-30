Scott Anthony Silvers, 29 of Calhoun, was arrested in Rome after reports said he got into an altercation with three individuals and proceeded to threaten their wellbeing.

Reports stated Silvers got into the argument in a vehicle and then proceeded to exit the car while cursing and threatening the victims with violence.

Silvers is then accused of hitting a wooden fence resulting in it falling to the ground.

The incident occurred on Bunratty Way in Kingston.,

Silvers is charged with three counts simple assault and criminal trespass.