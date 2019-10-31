Three individuals were jailed at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Blvd this week after police found drugs and a child in room 208. Demonte Devone Jones, 26 of Rome, Mya Renee Thorp, 18 of Rome, and Jennifer Diane Throp, 39 of Rome, were all taken into custody after police said they found methamphetamine, a loaded syringe, digital scales and Hydrocodone pills.

Mya Thorp is accused of bringing a child to the room.

Jones is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and probation violation.

Jennifer Thorp is charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and drugs not in original container.

Mya Thorp is charged with reckless conduct.