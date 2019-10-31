Betty Ann McDaniel, 52 of Armuchee, and 43 year-old Johnnie Leann Guerrero, were arrested this week after reports said they stole checks from an elderly man and proceeded to cash them for their personal gain.

Reports stated that on September 27 McDaniel took a check, valued at $250, belonging to an 81 year-old man and signed it over to her without his knowledge.

The same day Guerrero is accused of signing and cashing a check for $400 without the knowledge of the victim .

Both are charged with forgery and exploitation of the elderly.