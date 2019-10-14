Daniel Heath Edwards, 32 of Plainville, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he led police on a chase with a stolen motorcycle.

Reports said that authorities were attempting a traffic stop off Highway 27 for not having a visible tag but Edwards fled instead of stopped.

Edwards eventually stopped and proceeded to run on foot. After a foot chase he stopped and got in a fighting stance but was tased and taken into custody.

A search led officers to find a bag of methamphetamine and that the motorcycle had been reported stolen.

Edwards is charged with attempting to elude police, reckless driving, DUI, improper tail lights, driving on a suspended license, display of licenses plate, possession of meth, stop sign violation, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction and failure to maintain lane.