Juan Alfredo Saquic-Ixcatcoy, 28 of Norcross, was arrested at the Dunkin Doughnuts on Shorter Avenue after officers said they saw him heavily intoxicated in public.

Reports said that he spoke with slurred speech and walked unsteady. Officers added that he was also found with four opened cans of Modelo that were still cold.

Police added that Saquic-Ixcatcoy lied and gave them false information while conducting the investigation.

Saquic-Ixcatcoy is charged with public drunk, obstruction and open container violation.